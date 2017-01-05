Lynette to wow with her violin

Lynette has been described as an Violinist angel. She will be giving a short performance at the Outeniqua Farmers Market this coming Saturday.

GEORGE NEWS - Visitors to the Outeniqua Family Market can expect to hear some exotic sounds on Saturday 7 January when violinist Lynette de Jager performs with pianist Throy Pietersen.

The performance times are from 10:00 to 10:30 and 12:30 to 13.30.

Throy Pieterson is currently studying B.mus at Stellenbosch University and both he and Lynette are classically trained and are outstanding musicians.

Lynette is part of the World@South duo, but her rhythm guitar partner Dirkie van Staden, was unavailable for Saturday's performance so instead she will be accompanied by Throy.

Their music encompasses Irish music, Flamenco techniques, Instrumental Pop with a light Reggae feel, Gypsy, Classical, African-, Russian, Spanish, as well as arrangements of Afrikaans folk songs.

ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

