Janet Jackson gives birth

Wissam al Mana and Janet Jackson. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, have welcomed their first child together, the singer's rep confirms to Us Weekly. The 50-year-old music icon gave birth to a son on Tuesday, January 3.
"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," her rep tells Us. "Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."
Us Weekly confirmed in May that Jackson and the 41-year-old Qatari business magnate, who quietly married in 2012, were expecting a little bundle of joy. The news came shortly after Jackson confirmed she was postponing her Unbreakable World Tour because she was planning to start a family.
"My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour," she explained in an April 6 Facebook video message. "Please, if you can try and understand that it's important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor's orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can."
08:04 (GMT+2), Wed, 04 January 2017
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.