Janet Jackson gives birth

Wissam al Mana and Janet Jackson. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

"My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour," she explained in an April 6 Facebook video message. "Please, if you can try and understand that it's important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor's orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can."

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, have welcomed their first child together, the singer's rep confirms to Us Weekly. The 50-year-old music icon gave birth to a son on Tuesday, January 3."Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," her rep tells Us. "Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."Us Weekly confirmed in May that Jackson and the 41-year-old Qatari business magnate, who quietly married in 2012, were expecting a little bundle of joy. The news came shortly after Jackson confirmed she was postponing her Unbreakable World Tour because she was planning to start a family.