Mariah Carey's rep says producers 'set her up for fail'

Mariah Carey.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - According to Billboard.com: Mariah Carey’s troubled performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest has left many people asking the question: What happened?The singer’s three-song set began promising enough with “Auld Lang Syne,” but went downhill with “Emotion” and “We Belong Together.” Carey claimed during the latter that she couldn’t hear through her monitors. The situation quickly devolved in front of 1 million revelers and a worldwide television audience on ABC.Carey took the evening’s performance seriously, rehearsing the night before the show for three hours, according to her representatives. She then rehearsed at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with “no sound issues.”“She was not ‘winging’ this moment and took it very seriously,” BWR-PR's Nicole Perna tells Billboard. “A shame that production set her up to fail.”The rep says Carey alerted production and the stage managers that her ear piece was not working. “They told her it would be fine once she was on stage,” she says. “However, that was not the case and they were again told that her ear piece was not working. Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live.”Carey was intent on honoring her commitment and therefore took the stage, essentially “flying blind,” the rep continues. As for singing to a track, “it is not uncommon for artists to sing to track during certain live performances.”Adds the rep, “Any allegations that she planned to lip sync are just adding insult to injury.”