Khloé 'freaking out' about Lamar's reality TV show

Khloé Kardashian
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Khloé Kardashian is "freaking out" about Lamar Odom's new reality TV show

The 32-year-old star's former husband - who almost died in a Nevada brothel last year after a drugs and alcohol binge - recently inked a deal for a series about his recovery but Khloé reportedly wants to stop it.

A source told America's OK! magazine: "Khloé is freaking out that he's going to spill some dirt on her and her family on camera.

"She's already contacted her lawyers to see if she can stop the show from going forward."

Earlier this month, former NBA star Lamar, 37, checked into rehab as a precautionary measure

An insider said at the time: "Lamar checked into rehab. He plans to stay for 30 days. It's a substance abuse programme, but he was not abusing drugs when he went in. He is clean. This is a precautionary measure.

"He wants to stay clear and focused. With the divorce from Khloé being finalised and the holidays coming up, he doesn't want to slip up. He's trying to take care of himself. He really wants to be better. His friends and family encouraged him to go in and he agreed and made the decision.

"Everyone who knows and loves him just wants him to get back to his old self, but that will still take some time. He's been through a lot and he's still working on himself."
 
07:00 (GMT+2), Tue, 03 January 2017
