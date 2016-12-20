Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2017 inductees announced

American rock band Pearl Jam. Image: twitter.com

He told Rolling Stone magazine: “It’s sort of bittersweet. I’m quite flattered that they believed that I was worthy, but my band Chic didn’t win. They plucked me out of the band and said, ‘You’re better than Chic.’ That’s wacky to me ... I am flattered and I think it’s cool, but I feel like somebody put me in the lifeboat and told my family they can’t get in.”

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will induct Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, and Nile Rodgers in 2017.The induction ceremony for the seven artists will be held at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn on April 7 2017, and will also see Chic’s Nile Rodgers be handed the Award for Musical Excellence.For Nile Rogers, the Musical Excellence Award comes after his band Chic were nominated 11 times, but never found themselves inducted.