The St Augustine Hall was packed during the Christmas concert.

GEORGE NEWS - Sugar and Spice Daycare Centre again had a busy and very successful year, which included a fun-filled family day and their popular Christmas concert held at the St Augustine Hall.

The concert was well attended by all parents and the little ones' extended families.

Janine Steenekamp would like to thank everyone who forms part of the Sugar and Spice family, especially her staff.

Watch a video of the little ones singing "All I want for Christmas is you" below.

