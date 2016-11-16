Translate to: 

Holiday art exhibition a winner

Holiday art exhibition a winner
At the Scava Summer Exhibition opening chairman Ken Smith (left) and Maura St John welcomed new member, Gordon Clark, whose painting can be seen in the background. Photo: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - The Summer Art Exhibition featuring the works of 25 local artists opened on Thursday at the George museum and can be viewed until the end of January.
 
The artworks, an array of beautiful oil paintings ranging in style from the old masters to impressionism, are all by members of The South Cape Association of Visual Art (Scava) who arranged a cocktail party to mark the opening.
 
The exhibition attracted some new members who have brought with them a fresh breeze of expectation and excitement and they complement the core of professional painters that form the backbone of the exhibition. Chairman Ken Smith and his wife Bella and the committee members have put in a lot of effort to establish Scava as a recognised artists association. In the new year they will resume their efforts to ensure inclusivity where artists from all cultural groups feel at home.
 
Throughout the year there were lots of activities including four major exhibitions at the George museum. Scava members also go to various beautiful locations for outdoor painting - contact Karin Combrink on 082 941 4574 if you want to join as a member. Smith said he is hoping that someone else will take on the position as chairman in 2017, as he would like to concentrate on his duties as committee member of the Friends of the Museum. Contact Bella on 044 874 4878 for more information about membership.
 
The George museum will have extended opening times in December: Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 December 08:00 to 19:00; Saturday 24 December 09:00 to 12:30. Closed on Sundays and public holidays.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:00 (GMT+2), Wed, 21 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
When do you buy Christmas gifts?
I buy throughout the year to avoid the rush in December.
George Herald 12%
I only buy gifts a few days before Christmas.
George Herald 17%
I don't buy Christmas gifts.
George Herald 70%
Men
Women
Search
Merv_101
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 42 and 54.
Gayaccountant
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet men between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up