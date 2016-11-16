Holiday art exhibition a winner

At the Scava Summer Exhibition opening chairman Ken Smith (left) and Maura St John welcomed new member, Gordon Clark, whose painting can be seen in the background. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - The Summer Art Exhibition featuring the works of 25 local artists opened on Thursday at the George museum and can be viewed until the end of January.

The artworks, an array of beautiful oil paintings ranging in style from the old masters to impressionism, are all by members of The South Cape Association of Visual Art (Scava) who arranged a cocktail party to mark the opening.

The exhibition attracted some new members who have brought with them a fresh breeze of expectation and excitement and they complement the core of professional painters that form the backbone of the exhibition. Chairman Ken Smith and his wife Bella and the committee members have put in a lot of effort to establish Scava as a recognised artists association. In the new year they will resume their efforts to ensure inclusivity where artists from all cultural groups feel at home.

Throughout the year there were lots of activities including four major exhibitions at the George museum. Scava members also go to various beautiful locations for outdoor painting - contact Karin Combrink on 082 941 4574 if you want to join as a member. Smith said he is hoping that someone else will take on the position as chairman in 2017, as he would like to concentrate on his duties as committee member of the Friends of the Museum. Contact Bella on 044 874 4878 for more information about membership.

The George museum will have extended opening times in December: Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 December 08:00 to 19:00; Saturday 24 December 09:00 to 12:30. Closed on Sundays and public holidays.

