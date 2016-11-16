Benjamin Dube a star attraction

The gospel legend, Bishop Benjamin Dube, (far right) was the star attraction at a well-attended gospel festival held on Saturday 10 December at the Rosemoor sports centre. With him from left: Past Patrick Duncan and organiser Past Siviwe Ngqawu of the Restoration Life Worship Ministries.

GEORGE NEWS - Bishop Benjamin Dube, one of the most successful gospel singers in South Africa, and his band performed at the Rosemoor Sports Centre on Saturday 10 December. The marquee tent accommodated 860 people who all left on a spiritual high. Organiser, Past Siviwe Ngqavu said it will definitely be repeated next year.

Past Ngqavu of the Restoration Life Centre said Bishop Dube was flown into George to remind everybody of the spiritual significance of the festive season. "Many people seem to lose the plot. I had a vision about bringing Bishop Dube here. We also had another high-powered artist - Past Patrick Duncan and a group from East London."

Dube is a songwriter/singer, music producer, mentor and pastor to many musicians in South Africa. He is the founder and CEO of the High Praise Centre in Boksburg, Johannesburg, a non-profit organization that addresses the spiritual needs of men, women and children. He has sixteen albums to his name with the album I feel like going on reaching platinum status. At the 2009 Crown Gospel Music Awards he was awarded Best Male Artist and also received a lifetime achievement Award.

Bishop Dube is the owner of music label Dube Connection, and has produced five albums, two of which went gold and the other two reached platinum. He has developed business partnerships with major record companies and has been a guest on several national television and radio programmes. Fans from all over the region came to hear him preach and sing.

