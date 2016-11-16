George Herald designers aim for portrait award

Annalene Lindeque, Stephen Swiegelaar and Diettmar Giewelaar have more than their artistic talent in common - they are also graphic designers based at the George Herald in George. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - Three portrait artists - who also happen to be Group Editors employees - each completed a commissioned portrait this week.

Annalene Lindeque, Stephen Swiegelaar and Diettmar Giewelaar have more than their artistic talent in common - they are also graphic designers based at the George Herald in George.

All three have entered the Sanlam Portrait Award 2017.

Entries for this annual national competition with R100 000 prize money for the winner, closes on Thursday 13 July 2017. Your entry should be of someone you know and artists may work from a photograph they have taken themselves.

