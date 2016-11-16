Rogue One takes $290 million on first weekend

A scene form Rogu One: A Star Wars Story.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has taken $290.5m (£232.8m) globally on its opening weekend.

North America accounted for about half of the Star Wars spin-off's total, making $155m, according to box office analyst Exhibitor Relations.

That gave the film the second-best December opening weekend in both the UK and the US and Canada on record.

The record is held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took $248m in North America on its debut last year.

Rogue One has taken £16.8m at the UK box office and is yet to open in China and South Korea.