Thembalethu Bash draws the crowds

Partygoers at the Castle-Lite Thembalethu Bash.

GEORGE NEWS - As promised, the 6th annual Castle-Lite Thembalethu Bash didn’t disappoint as hundreds of music lovers filled Thembalethu Stadium on Friday 16 December to enjoy a stunning music experience.

Until sunset the stadium was virtually deserted but as dusk fell, the evening crowd with their 'dropped suspension vehicles', fashion on fleek* and cooler boxes crammed with goodies, started arriving.

The dance tempo increased as the crowd swelled reaching a climax at around 23:00 when the star attraction, DJ Fisherman, known for the chart topper Call Out rocked the crowd.

Michael Stephenson, the man behind the bash, says his aim is to provide a big concert platform for local artists.

The event was organised by Castle-Lite, Svig Entertainment and the George municipality with Group Editors newspaper, Idinga, as the media partner.

* On fleek is a trendy term which means that something is on point - that something looks good or is perfectly executed.

Enjoying the festivities at the Thembalehu Stadium. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz

