Trevor Noah’s book bags a nod for American award

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The SA-born comedian, who has already made his mark as The Daily Show host continues to fly the SA flag incredibly high.The funnyman’s debut book Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which released in November has been nominated for two awards at the prestigious NAACP Image Awards.Our guy has bagged nominations alongside the likes of Beyoncé, Chance the Rapper, The Rock and Kendrick Lamar.