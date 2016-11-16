Translate to: 

Billiam the donkey aims for TV stardom

Althea Oelofse, creator of mascots like Billiam the donkey and Jacques van der Merwe of Hartland TV are planning a TV series for kids. Photo: Pauline Lourens
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - When master puppet and mascot maker Althea Oelofse was approached to get involved in creating a lovable character for a children's TV series, she immediately thought of the character Billiam - her own company logo which features a donkey.
 
An associate of Oelefse, Jacques van der Merwe, who plans to officially start broadcasting programmes for the Southern Cape regional channel called Hartland TV, felt that a TV channel should incorporate a lively children's programme. He asked Oelofse, who has been in the puppet making industry since 1983, to get involved in bringing this about.
 
While freelancing for SABC, Oelofse used her creative and technical skills to create mascots which are currently used nationally and internationally for sporting events and corporate campaigns.
 
She also helped create likable characters like the inimitable Liewe Heksie, Thabang Thabong, and a modern day Haas Das, DVD puppets like Ghoempie and Ghoeghoe for Carike Keuzenkamp's DVD's and still manufactures lovable Lollos and Lettie for their creators.
 
"In the new year we will start working full steam on creating a series about Billiam.
 
He has the potential to become the unofficial mascot for the entire Southern Cape region," says Oelofse.
 
Scriptwriters who specialise in writing for children's TV series can contact Jacques at info@hartland.tv.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTO: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
07:12 (GMT+2), Thu, 15 December 2016
