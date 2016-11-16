Translate to: 

Molenaar finds art journey 'merciless'

Molenaar finds art journey 'merciless'
Keep the rabbit safe - a pastel by Lee Molenaar with a strong political consciousness.
GEORGE NEWS - Wilderness artist Lee Molenaar has internal debates about existentialism and more recently his work also reflects the conflicting role and place that the white male still has in our complex South African society.
 
He says the Afrikaner male has earned his place and has made a contribution to the welfare of this country, and should not be demonised.
 
"The endeavours to compete in the arena of the arts as a self-taught artist is not an easy one. At some point in the struggle, we doubt our dreams and our vision. During my twenty-year journey, the steep learning curve has always been merciless and unforgiving, with failures far exceeding the victories, at least financially.
 
"Society very rarely affords artists any respect or recognition. If the universe is very kind, our creations are allowed to inspire and influence other people. I would like to share a moment the universe smiled at one of my soul’s triumphs in art. In response to the mind-numbing tragedy of the Marikana massacre in 2012, I created two big pastel works.
 
I wrapped them in tissue paper and archived them. I wrote a small statement and posted the images with the statement on my facebook page. The post was shared and about 18 months later I received a call from Ri’aad Dollie, wanting to include those two works of mine in an exhibition entitled Bunny chatter - from Robben Island to Marikana, hosted by Iziko and the Robben Island Museum on Robben Island and curated by Dollie."
 
The exhibition was dedicated to Dr Neville Alexander (22 Oct 1936 - 27 Aug 2012), 'Accused Number One' in the 1963/64 trial of the National Liberation Front. He was convicted of 'conspiracy to commit sabotage' and sentenced to ten years in Robben Island Prison.
 
Bunny chatter addressed the proliferation of rabbits as subject matter in contemporary South African art and satire.
 
Artists, photographers and film-makers use rabbits as metaphors for telling subversive, and sometimes celebratory, visual stories about life in post-apartheid South Africa. Bunny chatter included stories about new directions in identity and memory, the Marikana episode, the plight of street children, violence in the post-apartheid era, and the legacy of Mandela.
 
The exhibition ran for six months and all the exhibition artefacts were included in the Robben Island museum department of education resources. The exhibition included works by Jane Alexander, Khaya Witbooi, Guy Du Toit, Neill Blomkamp (District 9), Jonathan Shapiro (Zapiro), Michael Hammond and Sanell Aggenbach.
 
 
Lee Molenaar is a self-taught fine artist living in Wilderness and his work will be on show along with other Wilderness artists at the Wilderness Hotel from 1 to 3 December.  
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
07:49 (GMT+2), Thu, 15 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think a stronger law enforcement presence will discourage people from consuming alcohol on beaches?
Definitely!
George Herald 83%
No, if they want to drink they'll find a way.
George Herald 17%
Men
Women
Search
NicTops
I'm a 66 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 59 and 67.
funB0bby
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up