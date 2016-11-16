Molenaar finds art journey 'merciless'

Keep the rabbit safe - a pastel by Lee Molenaar with a strong political consciousness.

GEORGE NEWS - Wilderness artist Lee Molenaar has internal debates about existentialism and more recently his work also reflects the conflicting role and place that the white male still has in our complex South African society.

He says the Afrikaner male has earned his place and has made a contribution to the welfare of this country, and should not be demonised.

"The endeavours to compete in the arena of the arts as a self-taught artist is not an easy one. At some point in the struggle, we doubt our dreams and our vision. During my twenty-year journey, the steep learning curve has always been merciless and unforgiving, with failures far exceeding the victories, at least financially.

"Society very rarely affords artists any respect or recognition. If the universe is very kind, our creations are allowed to inspire and influence other people. I would like to share a moment the universe smiled at one of my soul’s triumphs in art. In response to the mind-numbing tragedy of the Marikana massacre in 2012, I created two big pastel works.

I wrapped them in tissue paper and archived them. I wrote a small statement and posted the images with the statement on my facebook page. The post was shared and about 18 months later I received a call from Ri’aad Dollie, wanting to include those two works of mine in an exhibition entitled Bunny chatter - from Robben Island to Marikana, hosted by Iziko and the Robben Island Museum on Robben Island and curated by Dollie."

The exhibition was dedicated to Dr Neville Alexander (22 Oct 1936 - 27 Aug 2012), 'Accused Number One' in the 1963/64 trial of the National Liberation Front. He was convicted of 'conspiracy to commit sabotage' and sentenced to ten years in Robben Island Prison.

Bunny chatter addressed the proliferation of rabbits as subject matter in contemporary South African art and satire.

Artists, photographers and film-makers use rabbits as metaphors for telling subversive, and sometimes celebratory, visual stories about life in post-apartheid South Africa. Bunny chatter included stories about new directions in identity and memory, the Marikana episode, the plight of street children, violence in the post-apartheid era, and the legacy of Mandela.

The exhibition ran for six months and all the exhibition artefacts were included in the Robben Island museum department of education resources. The exhibition included works by Jane Alexander, Khaya Witbooi, Guy Du Toit, Neill Blomkamp (District 9), Jonathan Shapiro (Zapiro), Michael Hammond and Sanell Aggenbach.

Lee Molenaar is a self-taught fine artist living in Wilderness and his work will be on show along with other Wilderness artists at the Wilderness Hotel from 1 to 3 December.

