Business flair for female artists

At the Women in the Arts Economic Empowerment workshop, Ratsaka-Mothokoa, director of the National Department of Arts and Culture (left), said it is important to get women to become creators of employment opportunities. With her is businesswoman/mosaic teacher Marlene Steinmann. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - A group of local female crafters and artists gathered at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre for a full-day workshop held on Tuesday 29 November.

The event was sponsored by the national and provincial departments of arts and culture. Experts in the field of finance and representatives of Seda and DTI gave tips on how to manage a business, do bookkeeping and apply for funding.

During a tea-break Matsie Ratsaka-Mothokoa, director of the national department of arts and culture, said women are encouraged to enter the business world and be economically self-sufficient in order to decrease reliance on state-funded social grants.

The women enjoyed a breakfast and lunch as well as a performance by the Siyakhona Youth Group. Workshops had been offered in eight provinces over the past year.

