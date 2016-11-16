Bronwyn Mulrooney on her first book

Author, Bronwyn Mulrooney, has a passion for writing stories that capture the imagination and whisk readers away to wonderfully whimsical places. Her book Dance with your Heart is Bronwyn's first work of fiction.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Stories of magic and mystery, fairies, and fantasy - that’s what freelance journalist, editor and now author, Bronwyn Mulrooney, was raised on, and what she attributes to fuelling her passion for writing stories that capture the imagination and whisk readers away to wonderfully whimsical places.

Dance with your Heart is Bronwyn’s first work of fiction. A magical realism novel with urban fantasy themes, the story is set in a fictitious Johannesburg ballet school, the prestigious South African Ballet Academy, and draws heavily on her personal experiences as a young ballet dancer at the Johannesburg Youth Ballet.

The book combines the excitement of life in this mysterious old school (which, at 100 years old, comes with its own tales of ballet mistresses past who waft down the halls at night) with fantasy elements that promise to delight young readers aged 11 and older.

Dance with your Heart is the first novel in the South African Ballet Academy series of five books and follows the story of 13-year-old Gemma James and her friends as they get to grips with the intricacies of classical ballet amidst the pressures of Grade 7 (and in later books, high school).

The novel is aimed firmly at local readers and has a distinctly South African flavour, with everything from Parktown Prawns to Joburg’s springtime Jacarandas making an appearance.

When not lost in thought dreaming up new plotlines, Bronwyn runs her own freelance writing and editing business from her home in Hoekwil.

She has a background in journalism, having studied journalism and media studies under well-known journalist Janine Lazarus, and previously worked as a travel trade writer, marketing journalist, radio producer and Talk Radio 702 producer.

She also had her own writing and editing business in Randburg. She relocated to George in 2011. Bronwyn is married and has three sons, Cayden (9), Cullum (4) and Finn (4 months).

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'