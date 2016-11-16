Oldfield and Auld on tour

Wendy Oldfield and Robin Auld will be playing at Mujos Bar and Restaurant at 1 Knynsa Road (at the mini golf course), George on 16 December.

GEORGE NEWS - Two top South African songwriters and performers, Robin Auld and Wendy Oldfield are taking to the road with their Two Voices Tour in the coming months.

On 16 December they will be playing at Mujos at 1 Knynsa Road (at the mini golf course) in George.

Multi award winning songwriter, Wendy Oldfield's powerful and soulful voice has been a fixture of the SA music scene for many years with huge hits such as This Boy and Acid Rain.

Her unique style of singing and playing djembe has made her a proudly south African original. She's worked with many top artists such as Steve Newman, Paul Hamner and Lionel Bastos and is working on a new album for release next year.

Slide guitar, harmonica, African blues and surf rock all feature in the fresh sound of Robin Auld. Well-known to SA audiences from hits like All of Woman and Baby you been good, his music has evolved from pop-rock to a contemporary mix of blues and roots.

Wendy and Robin have worked together many times over the last 30 years, and together they put on a powerful show that features their hits both old and new.

The show is R250 pp and includes a meal. Contact Mujos on 072 562 2937.

