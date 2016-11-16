Surreal art by Ingrid Nuss

Ingrid Nuss at the recent art exhibition in Wilderness. Photos: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - Ingrid Nuss has cruised the world on a passenger liner working in an art gallery and she admits that a lot of her recent work has been inspired by her travels abroad.

"Elements of what I experienced while seeing so many sights on this incredible planet are incorporated in my paintings," says the artist whose works have a surrealistic touch with a fairy tale quality.

She has found herself a lovely studio in Wilderness and was recently part of a group of Wilderness artists who participated in the Cabesa Wilderness Open Gallery 2016 at the Wilderness Hotel.

She describes her paintings as having a dreamlike allure. "This is how I perceive my existence here. I am interested in engaging the viewer's aesthetic sensibilities, drawing them towards consideration of a broader spectrum of reality and the placement of individuality in relation to all life on planet earth, but also as a part of the extended cosmos."

Her studio is part of the Wilderness Art Meander and her work can be viewed by appointment by phoning her at 072 647 2127.

