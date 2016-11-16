Calitzdorp Cameos a feast of fact and anecdote

Caltzdorp Cameos is richly illustrated with historical photos, house plans, maps and the author's own distinctive, pen-and-ink sketches.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The English version of an Afrikaans book on Calitzdorp that was published last year, was introduced to the public at the Apricot Festival in by the Calitzdorp Museum this past weekend.

Calitzdorp Cameos, written by local amateur historian Malan Roux, tells the story of a number of the significant houses in the town, and their successive owners.

The Afrikaans version was warmly received by people interested in Calitzdorp's history and so, in order to make it available to the growing number of English speakers in the town, the museum had it translated. The excellent translation was done by a recent newcomer to the town, Maryth Meise. Malan Roux holds an honoured place as chronicler of Calitzdorp.

Calitzdorp Cameos gives a glimpse inside the houses and lives of many of the people who were instrumental in creating what has become a bustling, Klein Karoo town. The soft-cover, 440-page book is a feast of fact and anecdote; art and architecture, all told with the author's inimitable sensitivity and humour.

These are no dry-bones histories; the research is thorough, but the scholarship unassuming. The stories range from a serial murderer to connections with nobility; from the first ascent of Towerkop in Ladismith; to ghosts and graves - all set against the wider backdrop of land, war and ostriches. The text is richly illustrated with historical photos, house plans, maps and the author's own distinctive, pen-and-ink sketches.

Calitzdorp Cameos is available at R350, or at R300 if you are a Friend of Calitzdorp Museum from Calitzdorp Museum pn the corner of Van Riebeeck and Geyser streets. You can also order the book by phone 044 2133 414/044 2133 642 or e-mail eco-logic1@mweb.co.za and the book will be sent at R350 plus postage.

Author Malan Roux and translator Maryth Meise discuss the new book. Photos: Neil Curry

Article by Neil Curry

