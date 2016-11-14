Holiday movie magic

The Monroe Theatre offers a variety of movies next week as part of its festive movie programme. Sophia Loren stars in Sunflower, to be screened on Thursday, 15 December.

MOSSEL BAY NEWS - The Monroe Theatre launches into its holiday entertainment programme with the screening of Japanese Story on Monday, 12 December at 18:30. In this captivating flick, set in the Australian desert, a geologist and a Japanese businessman play out a story of "human inconsequence".

On Wednesday, 14 December, at 18:30 Doris Day and James Stewart can be seen in the Alfred Hitchcock classic, The Man Who Knew Too Much.

A family holidaying in Morocco accidentally stumble on an assassination plot and the conspirators are determined to prevent them from interfering.

Sunflower will be screened on Thursday, 15 December, at 18:30. Sophia Loren plays Giovanna, an Italian woman who at the end of World War II, refuses to accept that her husband, Antonio, missing on the Russian front, is dead. She goes to Russia to find him, but what will she find?

Celebrate the public holiday on Friday, 16 December, with the Sidewalk Soiree at the Monroe Theatre, with live piano and violin.

For more information, contact Joan (082 415 9588).

