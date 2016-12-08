Justin Bieber brings 'Purpose World Tour' to SA

Justin Bieber will be visiting South Africa once again, this time to perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg as part of his Purpose World Tour. Image: twitter.com

Tickets go on sale on 15 December.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Justin Bieber will be visiting South Africa once again, this time to perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg as part of his Purpose World Tour.The What Do you Mean crooner will be in Johannesburg at the FNB Stadium on 14 May 2017, and at the Cape Town Stadium on 17 May 2017.With 3.1 million sales worldwide for his latest album Purpose, Bieber’s current global tour has smashed box office records.Hit singles include What Do you Mean, Sorry, and Love Yourself, which all peaked at number one on the Billboard Top 200, making Bieber the first male artist in almost a decade to have three number ones from an album.Bieber previously visited the country in 2013 to sold out crowds.