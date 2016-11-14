Marooned at Monroe Theatre

Tom Hanks plays the part of an aeroplane crash survivor marooned on an island in Castaway.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Tom Hanks received his fifth Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in Castaway, to be screened at the Monroe Theatre on Thursday, 8 December, at 18:30.

Hanks portrays a man who is marooned on an island after his plane lands in the ocean. Far away from home, his girlfriend, and any human contact, he engages in a battle of wits with himself as he is tested mentally, physically, and emotionally in his fight for survival.

To make himself look like an average, out-of-shape, middle-aged man Hanks didn't exercise and allowed himself to grow pudgy.

Production was then halted for a year so he could lose fifty pounds and grow out his hair for his time spent on the deserted island.

Hanks said the hardest part of losing so much weight was not eating any French fries for a long time, and the thing that helped him the most in this process was drinking a great deal of coffee every morning.

