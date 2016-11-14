Carols by Candlelight a true family affair

Aiden (9) and Ethan Jonck (11) loved the Carols by Candlelight on Sunday which saw families picnicking on the lawns of the Garden Route Botanical Garden.

GEORGE NEWS - While children frolicked happily on the lawns of the Garden Route Botanical Garden (GRBG) on Sunday in balmy weather, their parents picnicked and enjoyed the Carols by Candlelight presented by the South Cape Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Niall Jack.

The GRBG staffers were pleased to have sold candles to 300 people and estimate that there were at least 400 people attending the much loved annual event.

The income from donations and sale of candles will make a small contribution to the GRBG's ever growing overheads.

Well-known faces in the orchestra included York High headmaster Francois Mall and Eric Vallieres (drummer). Popular carols and scripture readings added a bit of solemnity and ceremony to the occasion.

The next event to be staged at the botanical garden is the band Cloud 9's Music in the Park performance this Saturday 10 December.

The South Cape Symphony Orchestra's Carols by Candlelight performance on Sunday under the baton of Niall Jack was a cheerful event with moments of solemn scripture reading.Photos: Pauline Lourens .

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

