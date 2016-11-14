Translate to: 

Exhibition does Wilderness proud

Exhibition does Wilderness proud
Martie Geldenhuis (right) uses vivid colours in her acrylic paintings which reveal her graphic design background. With her is sister Hester Greeff.
GEORGE NEWS - A kaleidoscope of artworks went on show on Thursday 1 December at the Wilderness Open Gallery 2016 exhibition at the Wilderness Hotel.
 
An excited group of artists and art lovers attended the opening function at which the organiser, Carole Durrant of Cabesa Art Gallery, welcomed everyone. Over 200 works of art including paintings, pottery, and glasswork by 35 artists could be admired from Thursday to Saturday (3 December).
 
Fine artist Lee Molenaar, who had a whole series of his work on display, got quite philosophical about the role of artists in society, and expressed the hope that this annual event will go from strength to strength. Carole reminded everyone that the Wilderness Meander Art Route is growing in leaps and bounds and that a map of the route is available at businesses in the village.
 
During the three-day exhibition, a whole series of workshops were offered and included dream catcher making by Shannon Smith, tie-dye by Heidi Sonnekkus, card making by Elizabeth Couravas as well as pastel on sandpaper presented by Lee Molenaar.
 
The larger than life driftwood art of Bevan van Druten and the stone sculptures of his partner Laura Stalpers, caught the eye as did the glasswork by Susan Alexander. The paintings on exhibit turned out to be fresh and original and several visits are needed to take it all in.
 
 
The fine drawings and watercolour paintings of Gill Dodington (right) captivated Jennifer Tiley during Thursday's Wilderness Art Exhibition. The baobab tree is meticulously drawn from photographs she took during her travels.
 
 
Carole Durrant of Cabesa Art Gallery is pleased about the growing popularity of the annual Wilderness Open Gallery art exhibition. Behind her are paintings by Lee Molenaar.Photos: Pauline Lourens
 
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
07:40 (GMT+2), Thu, 08 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you participate in Black Friday?
Yes
George Herald 18%
No
George Herald 77%
What's Black Friday?
George Herald 5%
Men
Women
Search
REGTEEEN
I'm a 36 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 38.
bokka1234
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up