Exhibition does Wilderness proud

Martie Geldenhuis (right) uses vivid colours in her acrylic paintings which reveal her graphic design background. With her is sister Hester Greeff.

GEORGE NEWS - A kaleidoscope of artworks went on show on Thursday 1 December at the Wilderness Open Gallery 2016 exhibition at the Wilderness Hotel.

An excited group of artists and art lovers attended the opening function at which the organiser, Carole Durrant of Cabesa Art Gallery, welcomed everyone. Over 200 works of art including paintings, pottery, and glasswork by 35 artists could be admired from Thursday to Saturday (3 December).

Fine artist Lee Molenaar, who had a whole series of his work on display, got quite philosophical about the role of artists in society, and expressed the hope that this annual event will go from strength to strength. Carole reminded everyone that the Wilderness Meander Art Route is growing in leaps and bounds and that a map of the route is available at businesses in the village.

During the three-day exhibition, a whole series of workshops were offered and included dream catcher making by Shannon Smith, tie-dye by Heidi Sonnekkus, card making by Elizabeth Couravas as well as pastel on sandpaper presented by Lee Molenaar.

The larger than life driftwood art of Bevan van Druten and the stone sculptures of his partner Laura Stalpers, caught the eye as did the glasswork by Susan Alexander. The paintings on exhibit turned out to be fresh and original and several visits are needed to take it all in.

The fine drawings and watercolour paintings of Gill Dodington (right) captivated Jennifer Tiley during Thursday's Wilderness Art Exhibition. The baobab tree is meticulously drawn from photographs she took during her travels.

Carole Durrant of Cabesa Art Gallery is pleased about the growing popularity of the annual Wilderness Open Gallery art exhibition. Behind her are paintings by Lee Molenaar.Photos: Pauline Lourens

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

