Creative couple back at Garden Route Mall over December

A rhino sculpture created by Bevan van Druten.

GEORGE NEWS - Wilderness artists, Bevan van Druten and Laura Stalpers, impressed at a recent art exhibition organised by BirdLife South Africa to celebrate the opening of its new head-office in Johannesburg.

Bevan's marabou stork, barn owl and giant kingfisher driftwood sculptures, as well as Laura's stone owl statues all sold on the night.

Their next exhibition, with driftwood- and stone sculptures, and an organic sisal wood range, takes place at the Garden Route Mall in George from 12 December until 2 January.

Bevan creates his life-size sculptures of African animals at their home in the Lakes district between Wilderness and Sedgefield, drawing inspiration from nature.

Somehow he adds an inordinate number of pieces of driftwood together, without nails or screws, to create unique birds, kudus, rhinos and other African animals. Studying their anatomy and movement carefully, he manages to define their muscles, tendons and eyes with the driftwood to capture their movement.

Laura uses chisels and grinders to carve Italian marble and African stone to create her fluid organic shapes. She uses mostly leftover material from large marble slabs produced by Italian sculpture studios, and has started carving African stone six years ago.

Her statues are subtly styled and soft on the eye, transforming the harsh and cold rock into fluid shapes.

The Lakes district, with its varied bird life and nearby beaches ideal for driftwood collection, certainly seems to inspire this creative couple. They joined forty artists living in the area at the recent Wilderness Open Gallery at the Wilderness hotel, and sell their works to clients all over South Africa and as far afield as Europe and the USA.

Bevan and Laura's studio is called EXHIBIT ( www.exhibit-art.co.za ) and they will continue to do just that: exhibit their art. Look out for their exhibition at the mall this December. You will be inspired and vastly impressed.

