Carnival of Voices and Instruments a hit

Violinist, Lynette de Jager, Elisabeth Potgieter (mezzo-suprano), Drini Botha (pianist), Pieter Raath, Jessica Clark (cello) and Cornel Engelbrecht (pianist and singer).

GEORGE NEWS - Excellent performances were part of a well-rehearsed Carnival of Voices and Instruments Fancourt Classic concert on Friday 2 December. The artistic director Ronell van Aswegen must once again be congratulated for having assembled the crème de la crème of local talent for this event.

One of the highlights of the concert was undoubtedly the performance by the brilliant trio - Kerwin Albertus on saxophone, Stefan Conradie on violin and Cornèl Engelbrecht on piano.

Their laid-back, but sensitive, rendition of Anthony Newly and Leslie Bricusse's Feeling Good was ultra-smooth and their harmonious medley earned these young, but extremely professional and talented musicians loud applause.

The i Canti Vocal Ensemble directed by Ronell van Aswegen accompanied by pianist Marlene Vlok made members of the audience sigh for more.

The Vivaldi, Beethoven, Verdi and Borodin items were perfectly executed and the learners of Glenwood can look forward to receiving top tuition from violinist Lynette de Jager who will start teaching there in the new year.

Violinist, Lynette de Jager, Elisabeth Potgieter (mezzo-suprano), Drini Botha (pianist), Pieter Raath, Jessica Clark (cello) and Cornel Engelbrecht (pianist and singer).

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'