Pinocchio the pantomime

Pinocchio the pantomime
In the December pantomime Pinocchio, various fairy tale figures make their appearance. From left are - Maria van Rooyen, Natascha Waelde, Dewan Brandt and Candice Koen.
GEORGE NEWS - The George Society of Arts' annual pantomime, Pinocchio will be staged in December.
 
The fun and funky characters of Pinocchio and a variety of his fairytale friends will create an entertaining outing for the whole family. Booking is now open on the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre website (www.georgeartstheatre.co.za) or visit the booking office in York Street.
 
A fairy godmother, Rumpelstiltskin and Alice in Wonderland will all make an appearance.The George Society of Arts invites the public to enjoy the George Arts Theatre's production of Pinocchio the Pantomime in December.
 
Shows are from 8 to 11 December and from 15 to 18 December at 18:00 with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 13:00. "Specials on Thursdays and for groups of 10 or more."
 
Call 044 874 3142 for details.
 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
08:37 (GMT+2), Thu, 08 December 2016
