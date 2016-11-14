Idols finalist performs in George

Gavin Edward, best known as finalist on The Voice, is performing at Shenanigans in George on 15 December.

GEORGE NEWS - Gavin Edwards, an electrifying entertainer with a powerful, smoky voice, will be performing at Shenanigans in York Street, George on Thursday 15 December.

Edwards was destined for success from his first appearance on The Voice and as the runner-up of the show, Gavin is sprinting full steam ahead with his first single, Sparks.

The single shot to number one on iTunes a day after release and has been igniting the airwaves across the country ever since.

Gavin has also released his debut album, entitled Silver Skies, in October and the release of his second single, One Day followed shortly afterwards.

His performance, Lost and Found on Thursday 15 December at Shenanigans starts at 18:00 and tickets are R80.

