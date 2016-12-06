Academy: US comedian Jimmy Kimmel to host 2017 Oscars

US comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2017 Oscars ceremony in February.

US comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2017 Oscars ceremony in February, organisers said on Monday, taking on one of the trickiest jobs in show business.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed that Kimmel had been chosen after it was first reported by Hollywood trade publication Variety.Kimmel, 49, who hosts ABC television's Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel, will be a first-time host of the Oscars, the most prestigious night in the movie industry. He previously hosted the 2016 Emmy Awards for television and is a past host of the American Music Awards show.The 2017 Oscars ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on 26 February, and will be broadcast domestically on ABC."Yes, I am hosting the Oscars. This is not a prank. And if it is, my revenge on @TheAcademy will be terrible & sweet," Kimmel tweeted on Monday.