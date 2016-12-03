Translate to: 

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' plans 2018 Broadway debut

After a hit debut on London's West End this summer, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is in talks to move to New York's Broadway in 2018. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - After a hit debut on London's West End this summer, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is in talks to move to New York's Broadway in 2018, producers said on Friday.

The play, based on author J.K. Rowling's popular boy wizard character, is being planned for Broadway's Lyric Theater, which will undergo a multi-million dollar revamp to house the elaborate production, the show's producers said in a post on Rowling's website Pottermore.com.

The Lyric Theater is one of Broadway's largest venues, with nearly 1,900 seats, and has housed complex theatrical productions such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 2005 and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, which ran from 2010 to 2014.

In preparation for Cursed Child, the Lyric Theater will be remodeled with a slightly reduced 1,500 seats, "to accommodate the dramatic look and feel" of the play.

Cursed Child is sold out at London's Palace Theater until 2018, although more tickets are expected to be released in January.

The play is set 19 years after Rowling's book series concluded the boy wizard's teen years with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" in 2007.

The play is penned by Jack Thorne, with a story co-created by Rowling, and centers on the lives of an adult Harry Potter and his son.

A book of the Cursed Child script, released to coincide with the opening of play, has become a best-seller this year, with more than 3 million copies sold in the United States within its first month.
 
