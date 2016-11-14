Bowie & Prince songs inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame

David Bowie

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Songs of the late music legends, David Bowie and Prince, are to be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame 2017.

The late music legend's 1971 hit Changes, the grunge pioneer's classic Smells Like Teen Spirit and the late great Prince's Sign O' the Times are among those listed as a part of the 'Class of 2017'



Also on the list is The Beach Boys' I Get Around, Elvis Presley's Jailhouse Rock, The Jackson 5's ABC and Sir Rod Stewart's Maggie May.



Only tracks which are more than 25 years old are eligible to enter the Hall of Fame.



The Recording Academy president and CEO, Neil Portnow said: "The Grammy Hall of Fame represents all genres of music, acknowledging the diversity of musical expression for which The Academy has become renowned.



"Memorable and Inspiring, these recordings are proudly added to our growing catalogue and are an integral part of our musical, social and cultural history."



Last year saw the likes of The Four Seasons' Big Girls Don't Cry, ABBA's Dancing Queen, Chic's disco smash hit Le Freak, Alice Cooper's School's Out, Bob Dylan's Tangled up in Blue and Leonard Cohen's Suzanne honoured by a place in the catalogue.