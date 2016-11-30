Actresses 'go nude' for 2017 calendar

Nicole Kidman.

“We are used to such spectacular images... with such amazing locations and when you look at Vogue magazine or any magazine or the earlier Pirelli calendars, these amazing locations and incredible lighting and airbrushing,” Mirren said.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Hollywood actresses take over the 2017 Pirelli calendar, with Uma Thurman, Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet and Nicole Kidman among the big names featuring in the latest edition unveiled in Paris on Tuesday.German photographer Peter Lindbergh snapped simple, black and white pictures of the celebrities, which also include Julianne Moore, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlotte Rampling and Alicia Vikander, for the 44th edition of the calendar, known for its images of scantily-clad models.At a news conference, Mirren, Thurman and Kidman praised Lindbergh’s stripped back photographs, which show the actresses with minimal make-up, saying they portrayed natural beauty and femininity.