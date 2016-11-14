Translate to: 

Hoekwil Open Gardens exceed expectations

From left are: Tim Kirby, principal of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty George & Wilderness, Wilmi Dippenaar, director of the Seven Passes Initiative and Magda van Zyl, on behalf of the Hoekwil Open Gardens committee.
GEORGE NEWS - The Hoekwil Open Gardens committee of 2016 were delighted with the success and number of visitors who attended the open gardens, presented over the weekend of 15 and 16 October, in aid of the Seven Passes Initiative Rural Youth Development Project.
 
This annual event was for the first time sponsored by Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty Wilderness and showcased twelve unique gardens in the Hoekwil area.
 
The organisers were particularly pleased with the increased support of visitors attending the Hoekwil Open Gardens, from just over 100 tickets sold in 2013, to in excess of 400 tickets sold this year.
 
The Seven Passes Initiative is a registered non-profit organisation, which was established in 2008 by Peter Leppan and the late Jack Rubin, both well-known for their community involvement in the area.
 
This community based organisation is committed to supporting and improving youth education, as well as preventing violence in Touwsranten and the area, through enabling youngsters in the community to recognise and realise their own potential.
 
The long term goal of this initiative is to establish a safe environment in Touwsranten, for children of all ages, where they can learn basic life skills, as the majority of these children are unable to afford transport and education costs.
 
Funds raised at the Hoekwil Open Gardens will be specifically allocated to establish a garden project for children with special needs and the Hoekwil Open Gardens committee was proud to assist in the raising of R5 000 from ticket sales, which was recently presented to Wilmi Dippenaar, director of the Seven Passes Initiative.
 
Should you be interested in supporting the Seven Passes Initiative, please contact Wilmi Dippenaar on 044 850 1267.
 
07:50 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 December 2016
