Kaleidoscope of colour at dance show

Dancing to Violaine Conrad's arresting Cirque du Soleil Vocea Vareka music, Nico Fourie (middle) knows how to make a lasting impression with split second timing, breakneck speed and agility. Dana Troskie (in his embrace) is one of the star pupils.

GEORGE NEWS - Christelle Smit Dance Studio's year end prize giving on 15 November was an occasion for the school's students to showcase their work.

A combination of well-executed choreography, a dazzling array of costumes and arresting music made for a beautiful show which was dramatic and eye-catching.

It was staged in such a way that all students had an opportunity to shine.

Addressing the audience of 400 proud parents, family, and friends at the George civic centre, principal Christelle Smit emphasized that it is important that each dancer works with dedication towards improving each week.

These young dancers made their family members exclaim with adoration and were most definitely extremely cute.

ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

