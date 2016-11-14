Carnival of voices and Instruments at Fancourt

The Carnival of Voices and Instruments takes place on Friday 2 December as part of Fancourt's Classical Series.

Featuring local talent from George, Mosselbay, Hartenbos and Oudtshoorn, the concert is the perfect start to the festive season.

Assisted by stage manager Monique Zürich and production manager Adriaan Louw, the artistic director of the series, Dr Ronell van Aswegen, aims to showcase local excellence in the show. A resident at Fancourt herself, van Aswegen has developed a versatile programme of vocal and instrumental performances by acclaimed and budding artists.

Attendees can look forward to vocal performances by the likes of Chanté van der Westhuizen, Pieter Raath and the i Cantanti ensemble; pieces by instrumental performers including Calvin Steyn (violin), Jessica Stark (cello) and Kerwin Alburtus (saxophone); as well as a medley of other musical offerings.

Music enthusiasts will be pleased by the inclusion of classical composers such as Mozart, Beethoven and Verdi; while the works of 20th century artists including Billy Joel, Lionel Richie and George Michael, add a contemporary twist to the evening.

"The first concert in our series, the Carnival of the Dancers, went off without a hitch and we're thrilled to continue to celebrate the arts in our upcoming events," said CEO, Georgie Davidson.

"We've got fantastic vocal performers like Elisabeth Potgieter and Francois le Roux featured in the Carnival of Voices and Instruments; and look forward to guitar, flute, piano and many other instrumental pieces by local talent."

The evening performance will take place in the ballroom from 19:00 to 20:30.

Tickets are R180 per adult and R20 per scholar. For bookings, contact festiveseason@fancourt.co.za or 044 804 0186.

The final leg in the series, the Carnival of Musicians and Dancers, takes place on Friday 3 February 2017.

