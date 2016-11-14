Translate to: 

Carnival of voices and Instruments at Fancourt

Carnival of voices and Instruments at Fancourt
The Carnival of Voices and Instruments takes place on Friday 2 December as part of Fancourt's Classical Series.
GEORGE NEWS - Fancourt is all set to present the second instalment of their Classical Series, the Carnival of Voices and Instruments, on Friday 2 December.
 
Featuring local talent from George, Mosselbay, Hartenbos and Oudtshoorn, the concert is the perfect start to the festive season.
 
Assisted by stage manager Monique Zürich and production manager Adriaan Louw, the artistic director of the series, Dr Ronell van Aswegen, aims to showcase local excellence in the show. A resident at Fancourt herself, van Aswegen has developed a versatile programme of vocal and instrumental performances by acclaimed and budding artists.
 
Attendees can look forward to vocal performances by the likes of Chanté van der Westhuizen, Pieter Raath and the i Cantanti ensemble; pieces by instrumental performers including Calvin Steyn (violin), Jessica Stark (cello) and Kerwin Alburtus (saxophone); as well as a medley of other musical offerings.
 
Music enthusiasts will be pleased by the inclusion of classical composers such as Mozart, Beethoven and Verdi; while the works of 20th century artists including Billy Joel, Lionel Richie and George Michael, add a contemporary twist to the evening.
 
"The first concert in our series, the Carnival of the Dancers, went off without a hitch and we're thrilled to continue to celebrate the arts in our upcoming events," said CEO, Georgie Davidson.
 
"We've got fantastic vocal performers like Elisabeth Potgieter and Francois le Roux featured in the Carnival of Voices and Instruments; and look forward to guitar, flute, piano and many other instrumental pieces by local talent."
 
The evening performance will take place in the ballroom from 19:00 to 20:30.
 
Tickets are R180 per adult and R20 per scholar. For bookings, contact festiveseason@fancourt.co.za or 044 804 0186.
 
The final leg in the series, the Carnival of Musicians and Dancers, takes place on Friday 3 February 2017.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
09:29 (GMT+2), Tue, 29 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Christmas is known as 'the time for giving'. Do you give gifts for Christmas?
I always buy gifts for my family and friends
George Herald 8%
I only buy gifts for my family
George Herald 59%
I don't give gifts, it's not what Christmas is about
George Herald 34%
Men
Women
Search
Sarel_Cronje_500
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
traveller1967
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up