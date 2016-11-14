Translate to: 

50 Plus Music Club ends 2016 on high note

Gordon Mantjies and Lettie Booyse sparkle at the 50 Plus Music Club's year-end concert on Saturday 19 November.
GEORGE NEWS - At the 50 Plus Music Club's year-end concert held on Saturday 19 November at the NG Moederkerk in George, every performer was confident and bubbling with enjoyment.
 
It spilled over into the audience when the pianist Ruby Rollins was given a standing ovation for his rendition of Hungarian Rhapsody by Frans Liszt.
 
Lorraine Morgan, who started the 50 Plus Music Club, gave a most welcome injection into the local performing society with the formation of the club.
 
The club started early in 2016 and soon sported many musicians and singers. The club consists of members who are musicians and audience members who attend the monthly performances together with the public.
 
Club rules of this musical family are strictly adhered to and Morgan always has her ear to the ground for new ideas, giving her all and pushing forward.
 
At the final concert of the year, with the curtains still closed, Jannie van Vuuren entertained the audience on the piano. At last, curtain call and the curiosity of the audience was met with a burst of smiles, instruments, vibrant tops and even bowties.
 
The performance by the pianists, flute players, drummers, guitarists and singers covered music from the 40s to the 90s, including Tell Taylor, Billy Joel, Hank Williams, Chopin, Sting and Mozart.
 
Article by Lesley Welch
 
06:56 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 December 2016
