Alleluiah! - what an evening!

These flutists of the Laerskool George-Suid added to the musical charms on Saturday at the St Mark's Cathedral. They are from left: Annemie de Bruyn, Jenny-Janique Meiring and Anneske Scholtz.

GEORGE NEWS - A lot of effort went into the logistics of the Alleluiah! Halleluja! concert hosted by the Carpe Musicam! orchestra and the capacity audience was enthusiastic in its appreciation on Saturday 26 November at the St Marks Anglican Cathedral.

The programme of enjoyable Christmas music and carols featured the soprano Ninette Smit and the senior and junior choirs and Ensemble of Laerskool George-Suid.

With Norman Carless directing, the programme opened with a Christmas Festival by Leroy Anderson. After a shaky start, the orchestra soon settled down to playing a medley of favourite carols forming an overture to further offerings that got heads nodding happily. This was followed by Adeste Fideles sung by Ninnette Smit, eventually joined by the audience. She has a lovely, clear voice and obviously enjoys singing.

The junior choir of Laerskool George-Suid is beautifully trained by Irene Louw. They sang Jesus Kind is Gebore and followed this up with the happy Calypso Carol, which received a healthy round of applause.

Joy to the World became a bit of a muddle as the audience was not sure which verse it was singing. This was a pity as it is a great carol to sing.

The lovely O Holy Night by Adolphe Adam was sung beautifully by Ninette Smit and the first half of the programme ended with a concerted version of Angels We Have Heard on High - also known as Angels from the Realms of Glory, the chorus of which requires superb breath control.

During the interval, I sat and thought about the orchestra. This is a young orchestra both in history and in instrumentalists and its balance is very dependent on the instruments available, the age and the expertise of the instrumentalists. Norman Carless must be congratulated on his vision and courage to educate and provide a platform for young children to hone their skills.

It is not easy to develop an orchestra with a floating population of school children who leave, and beginners who join, if only for a few years.

I have often said the music in the George schools is alive and well, encouraged by a variety of excellent teachers and we should thank Mr Carless for his enthusiasm and endless work arranging music for the variety of instruments he has at his command, along with his desire to gather these instrumentalists together to form the Carpe Musicam! orchestra.

The second half of the concert was a different affair. The orchestra had all warmed up and started in the same key!

The Laerskool George-Suid senior choir under the directorship of Calvin Steyn, and accompanied by Surika Lou, sang Somerkersfees and they were later joined by Megan Lang and Jani Louw and the school recorder ensemble to perform Beethoven's Hymn to Joy, Die Heiland is Gebore and Kom, Kinders besing.

Repousa Tranquilo, a lovely carol by Isaac Nicolau Salum, was the highlight of the evening.

Ninette Smit was joined by the young tenor, Chadley Sasman and together, accompanied by the orchestra, they transported us to Brazil for a brief moment.

Finally, Silent Night and Hark the Herald Angels Sing with the soprano, choir, and audience in full voice, ended the vocal part of the concert.

But we were not finished yet. The CM!O played Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride with Norman Carless having the final 'whinny' on his trumpet. The Friends of the Cathedral worked hard to add to the success of the touching event and the audience went home well satisfied.

The audience were touched by the performance of the senior and junior choirs and Ensemble of Laerskool George-Suid who together with the Carpe Musicam! orchestra created an altogether wonderful Christmas ambiance in the St Mark's Cathedral on Saturday. Photos: Pauline Lourens

Article by Sue Rijsdijk

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'