A feast for art lovers in Wilderness

Bevan van Druten at work. Photo: Supplied.

GEORGE NEWS - Be sure not to miss Thursday's official launch of the ‘Wilderness Open Gallery’, showcasing the varied works of forty artists living in the area from 1 to 3 December.

A cheese and wine event takes place at the Wilderness Hotel from 18:00 on the 1st.

Two of the participating artists are Laura Stalpers and Bevan van Druten. At their idyllic home in the Lakes, Bevan creates intricate life-size sculptures from an inordinate number of pieces of driftwood, and Laura grinds and chisels away stone to create her fluid organic shapes.

The couple have just returned from a successful exhibition in Johannesburg, organized by BirdLife SA, and will also be exhibiting their driftwood-, stone- and sisal wood range at the Garden Route Mall from 12 December to 2 January.

Wilderness and surrounds, with its beautiful nature, bird life and ocean views sure seems to be a source of inspiration. Seeing the varied works of so many artists together at the Wilderness Hotel will no doubt inspire your creativity to!

Good to know that the ‘Wilderness Open Gallery’, hosted by Cabesa Gallery, now also offers you the opportunity to get creative.

Contact Shannon Smith (082-304 9731 and on the night) for details about the unique workshops, in tie-dye, painting, and even driftwood sculpture that you can partake in this weekend.

