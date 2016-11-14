10 000 ragers to descend on Plett

Plett Rage has become one of the biggest student festivals in the Southern Hemisphere and attracts some of the biggest music stars in the country to entertain school leavers. Photo: Ewald Stander

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Plettenberg Bay is soon to burst at the seams with thousands of school leavers getting ready to descend on the town for one of the largest student festivals in the southern hemisphere.

And according to organisers of the 14th annual Plett Rage, youngsters have a packed programme over the eight-day festival - which takes place from December 2 to 9 - and several new additions to look forward to.

The biggest change to this year's event is that it will be hosted at The Meadows, the new festival site. Another added feature is Rage Village, a brand new camping facility. The Rage Village is situated 3km outside Plettenberg Bay in Wittedrift.

"Rage Village has lush rolling grass and is wrapped in the beautiful natural vegetation of the area," assistant project manager Ashley Brown said.

"Not only will the artists be performing there, but it also offers youngsters a campsite with self-camping, "glamping" (glamorous camping) and chalet accommodation options.

"The Rage Village has its own exclusive entertainment, attractions and dedicated transport too."

Among those who will be performing at the new venue include hit makers like Goldfish, Sketchy Bongo,Phfat, Grimehouse and popular DJs Roger Goode and Fresh.

Getting in on this action is becoming increasingly difficult, too, as tickets - or Freedom Passports as they are known - are almost sold out.

"We're gearing up for another sold-out year at Plett Rage; there are less than 200 Freedom Passes left to this year's festival. Although we would love to increase the numbers we're unable to do so due to the security measures we have installed."

Brown added that they were expecting at least 10 000 school leavers to visit Plett during the festival. "Our day venues hope to host 2 000 people a day, evening bars to host 4 000 and our main arena to have an average attendance a day of about 4 500."

He explained that Plett Rage was not one venue, one event or one artist. "It's an experience that is uniquely formed around our beautiful town, which we like to call Destination Freedom. During the day we see most Ragers have a great day on the beach, and then they move into town for dinners at local restaurants and pre-drinks before moving to the festival grounds."

Because of this, Plett Rage has become a major economic driver for the town.

Brown said feedback showed that that each person who attended the festival spent between R5 000 and R8 000 over the festival period on transport, accommodation, food and retail. This meant a R48-million boost for the town.

While having fun is encouraged, organisers have also taken major steps to ensure that this happens in a safe environment.

"With the aim of creating the best user experience and combating drinking and driving, we’ve created free bus and taxi routes for Plett Ragers. Our hop-on, hop-off transport system gives Ragers the ease of accessibility to flag down official Plett Rage buses and taxis to get to all major accommodation resorts and, of course, to all the parties."

All venues, he added, have medical personnel and medical support to offer 24-hour assistance to all festinos.

"Paramedics are on hand at night at festival grounds throughout the event to attend to any emergencies. All venues also have an experienced security team, as well as close ties to local law enforcement. Partying in a safe environment is our main concern."

ARTICLE: YOLANDé STANDER, CORRESPONDENT

