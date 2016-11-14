Biopic revisits history

This film about bravery and positivity is a must-see.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The Monroe Theatre starts its holiday season offering with Reach for the sky, to be screened on 1 December at 18:30.

This flick presents the true story of airman Douglas Bader, who overcame the loss of both legs in a 1931 flying accident to become a successful fighter pilot and wing leader during World War II.

Kenneth More, who plays the lead, arranged to meet Douglas Bader to prepare for his role. They played a round of golf, much to More's surprise (as he was a good golfer), Bader beat him decisively.

For more information, contact Joan (082 415 9588).

