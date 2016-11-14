Art in support of Cansa

Artworks are being auctioned in support of Cansa.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) Southern Cape Klein Karoo branch is once again presenting its fundraising project, Art from the Heart, yesterday and today, 25 November.

This year it is being held in George at the St Augustine Church Hall in Meade Street.

Viewing days were yesterday, Thursday 24 November and today, Friday 25 November between 09:00 and 18:00. An entrance fee of R15 is charged for viewing.

The auction will take place on this evening, 25 November, from 18:00. Tickets are available from Cansa at R50 per person for the auction. Light refreshments will be served.

Artworks can be handed in at the Cansa office at 103 Merriman Street, George. For more information, contact Babie (044 874 4824).

Artists are invited to create and donate a painting for the auction. Artists can collect a canvas from the Cansa office.