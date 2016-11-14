Algoa FM DJ hits the road

Gordon Graham bids Algoa FM goodbye.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Algoa FM's Border Drive Time host for the past decade, Gordon Graham, is exchanging radio for his other love, ultra sport.

"We are extremely proud of our Ironman presenter, who has put the same energy into building our brand in East London as he has into his own training and personal development as a presenter and ultra-athlete," says Alfie Jay, operations director of Algoa FM.

"It is exciting, but terrifying to go out on my own as an independent contractor, but the opportunity is too good to pass up. I will certainly miss my Algoa FM family and will forever be grateful to managing director Dave Tiltmann and Alfie Jay for giving me my break into commercial radio and their support for my growth as a presenter and a person over the years," says Graham.

The ultra sport bug bit him after he started participating in triathlon events. He has completed two Ironman events as well as numerous 70.3 Ironman races. Competing in events led to commentating at events, and now Graham's diary is filled with bookings to present at Ironman and other events throughout South Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

"Looking at my diary, I'm scheduled to commentate up to three sporting events a month and it became clear that there was no way I could give Algoa FM the 100 per cent focus the station deserves," says Graham.

"We are already working on finding the right person to fill his shoes, a process that Gordon himself is helping with," says Jay.

Graham is due to hang up his headphone at the end of March and will be returning to his original home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

His new programme should give him more time to train as well, with next year's Ironman in Barcelona, Spain.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'