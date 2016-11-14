Hakkiesdraad says 'rise and shine'

In the recording studio getting ready to rise and shine are Shannon Cleophas, Colette Coetzee (choir conductor and music teacher), Estelle van Rooyen, Jason Hakkiesdraad Hartman and Rowan du Preez (Zodiac studio sound engineer).

GEORGE NEWS - Hip hop prodigy and rapper, Jason Hakkiesdraad Hartman, jammed up a storm in George High school's auditorium on Saturday 12 November as he filmed his latest music video Surge et Insta - which means 'rise and shine'.

The air was filled with excitement as a group of George High learners awaited their turn to be on camera and to showcase their talent.

Surge et Insta is the message that is being sent out to every person that will watch the video or hear the song, but more specifically, it is aimed at the youth of the George, to better themselves. It is also an appeal to the viewers to assist George High by any means possible in order to better the school's arts faculty.

The writer of the song, Jason Hartman, better known to the students as Hakkiesdraad, says the school's motto inspired him in times he lacked inspiration.

"Upon finishing the song the idea popped into my head to use George High's very own talent in the video, and it was only after pitching the idea to the school principal, Morton Van Rooyen, that I realized that the need for this school's arts faculty was much greater than anticipated."

He discovered that the department of education has stopped funding the arts department and students have to fund everything they need, themselves.

Hakkiesdraad then put together an organizing committee made up entirely of George High alumni, who have agreed to help raise funds for the school, in particular, the arts department.

Surge et Insta, the video, as well as the song, will be the flagship for the fundraising campaign.

According to Hakkiesdraad, every person that makes up part of the fundraising committee went out and created their own database with names and contact information of people who matriculated from George High and who have the means to assist financially.

Hakkiesdraad's long-term goal is to turn the NGO into a legacy, one of which every former student of George High, can be proud of.

"This is a pilot to kick start this campaign and I feel that the community should take the onus upon themselves to help uplift the school and the young individuals, to better themselves. It has to be through actions of love, that we spread the love."

Article by Charmone Draay

Until the NGO is registered, funds can be deposited directly into the school's banking account, said Van Rooyen.