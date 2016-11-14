Translate to: 

Hakkiesdraad says 'rise and shine'

Hakkiesdraad says 'rise and shine'
In the recording studio getting ready to rise and shine are Shannon Cleophas, Colette Coetzee (choir conductor and music teacher), Estelle van Rooyen, Jason Hakkiesdraad Hartman and Rowan du Preez (Zodiac studio sound engineer).
GEORGE NEWS - Hip hop prodigy and rapper, Jason Hakkiesdraad Hartman, jammed up a storm in George High school's auditorium on Saturday 12 November as he filmed his latest music video Surge et Insta - which means 'rise and shine'.
 
The air was filled with excitement as a group of George High learners awaited their turn to be on camera and to showcase their talent.
 
Surge et Insta is the message that is being sent out to every person that will watch the video or hear the song, but more specifically, it is aimed at the youth of the George, to better themselves. It is also an appeal to the viewers to assist George High by any means possible in order to better the school's arts faculty.
 
The writer of the song, Jason Hartman, better known to the students as Hakkiesdraad, says the school's motto inspired him in times he lacked inspiration.
 
"Upon finishing the song the idea popped into my head to use George High's very own talent in the video, and it was only after pitching the idea to the school principal, Morton Van Rooyen, that I realized that the need for this school's arts faculty was much greater than anticipated."
 
He discovered that the department of education has stopped funding the arts department and students have to fund everything they need, themselves.
 
Hakkiesdraad then put together an organizing committee made up entirely of George High alumni, who have agreed to help raise funds for the school, in particular, the arts department.
 
Surge et Insta, the video, as well as the song, will be the flagship for the fundraising campaign.
 
According to Hakkiesdraad, every person that makes up part of the fundraising committee went out and created their own database with names and contact information of people who matriculated from George High and who have the means to assist financially.
 
Hakkiesdraad's long-term goal is to turn the NGO into a legacy, one of which every former student of George High, can be proud of.
 
"This is a pilot to kick start this campaign and I feel that the community should take the onus upon themselves to help uplift the school and the young individuals, to better themselves. It has to be through actions of love, that we spread the love."
 
Until the NGO is registered, funds can be deposited directly into the school's banking account, said Van Rooyen.
 
Article by Charmone Draay
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
07:30 (GMT+2), Thu, 24 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Christmas is known as 'the time for giving'. Do you give gifts for Christmas?
I always buy gifts for my family and friends
George Herald 9%
I only buy gifts for my family
George Herald 82%
I don't give gifts, it's not what Christmas is about
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
leon521
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 60.
Betman120
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 23 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up