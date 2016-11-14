Translate to: 

A movie under the stars

The evening was a huge success, drawing a large crowd of excited moviegoers. Photos: Tanya Watson
GEORGE NEWS - Hundreds of people of all ages gathered at the Garden Route Botanical Garden for the very first outdoor movie night on Friday, 18 November.
 
Armed with lawn chairs, picnic blankets and snacks, moviegoers enjoyed the classic movie, Mamma Mia! on a large screen under the stars. "It feels like we're at the drive-in," said an excited local. "It really takes me back in time!"
 
During the course of the evening, audience members sang along to the movies' iconic songs. Couples were spotted dancing - enjoying the evening's ambiance - and the younger crowd were excitedly snapping selfies with family and friends.
 
"I wish we could do this every week," said a visitor from Wilderness. "It's such a treat."
 
Proceeds from the evening will be divided between the Garden Route Botanical Gardens and the SWD Water Polo team.
 
Organizers of the evening promise that another outdoor movie night will soon take place again - be sure to watch the press for more details.
 
 
The evening was a huge success, drawing a large crowd of excited moviegoers. Photos: Tanya Watson
 
ARTICLE: TANYA WATSON, GEORGE HERALD ONLINE EDITOR
 
07:18 (GMT+2), Thu, 24 November 2016
