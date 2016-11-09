Carols in the botanical garden

Children singing during a previous Carols by Candlelight in the Garden Route Botanical Garden.

GEORGE NEWS - The South Cape Symphony Orchestra and York High School are presenting Carols by Candlelight in the Garden Route Botanical Garden (GRBG) on 4 December at 18:00.

The public is invited to bring chairs and candles and 'a strong singing voice'.

"Enjoy your picnic in the garden before joining the South Cape Symphony Orchestra and York High School for a sunset concert on the events lawn in the beautiful Garden Route Botanical Garden," invites Kristen Hook GRBGT Administrator.

Entrance is free and donations will be accepted. Picnic baskets can be ordered from the Getafix Garden Café by phoning 044 874 4687.

A food and drinks stall is available at the concert. For more information contact Kristen 044 874 1558 / info@botanicalgarden.org.za

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'