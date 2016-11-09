Christmas-themed songs of praise

Jeanette van As, Carpe Musicam's orchestra leader, doing what she does best.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - A highlight of the Carpe Musicam Orchestra's Christmas edition concert Alleluia! Halleluja! on Saturday 26 November at 19:00 will be the five carol arrangements by the Czech arranger/composer Fedor Vratcnik, currently residing in Vienna.

Vratcnik's arrangements have been used by the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, Placido Domingo, Sting and a host of others and he has allowed his works to be re-arranged to suit the orchestra's needs and instrumentation. The audience will become a large choir joining in at suitable places to add a new dimension to the singing of the carols.

Also on the playlist will be the premiere performance of a work by Plettenberg Bay-based composer, Francois de Villiers. This piece, originally a movement from a sonata for piano and violin, has been rescored for string orchestra especially for this concert and 'Teneramente' is a tender, but very modern, musical look at the nativity scene.

The soprano soloist for the concert will be Ninette Smit, who has gathered quite a following recently. She will be joined by tenor, Chadley Sasman, the orchestra's lead trumpeter, in the beautiful Brazilian Carol 'Repousa Tranquillo, o Miego Jesu'.

The two George South primary school choirs, boasting over 80 voices will make the evening an unforgettable experience.

If you would like to be part of a full St Mark's Cathedral enjoying an evening of wonderful music and song, book at Parish office in Cathedral Street. Tickets are priced at R75 for adults and under 18's enter free. Alternatively make an EFT payment to: Halleluja; Capitec Bank; account no. 1455938635.

For further info call Norman on 082 229 6779 or the office 044 873 3239.

