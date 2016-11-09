Translate to: 

Christmas-themed songs of praise

Christmas-themed songs of praise
Jeanette van As, Carpe Musicam's orchestra leader, doing what she does best.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - A highlight of the Carpe Musicam Orchestra's Christmas edition concert Alleluia! Halleluja! on Saturday 26 November at 19:00 will be the five carol arrangements by the Czech arranger/composer Fedor Vratcnik, currently residing in Vienna.
 
Vratcnik's arrangements have been used by the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, Placido Domingo, Sting and a host of others and he has allowed his works to be re-arranged to suit the orchestra's needs and instrumentation. The audience will become a large choir joining in at suitable places to add a new dimension to the singing of the carols.
 
Also on the playlist will be the premiere performance of a work by Plettenberg Bay-based composer, Francois de Villiers. This piece, originally a movement from a sonata for piano and violin, has been rescored for string orchestra especially for this concert and 'Teneramente' is a tender, but very modern, musical look at the nativity scene.
 
The soprano soloist for the concert will be Ninette Smit, who has gathered quite a following recently. She will be joined by tenor, Chadley Sasman, the orchestra's lead trumpeter, in the beautiful Brazilian Carol 'Repousa Tranquillo, o Miego Jesu'.
 
The two George South primary school choirs, boasting over 80 voices will make the evening an unforgettable experience.
 
If you would like to be part of a full St Mark's Cathedral enjoying an evening of wonderful music and song, book at Parish office in Cathedral Street. Tickets are priced at R75 for adults and under 18's enter free. Alternatively make an EFT payment to: Halleluja; Capitec Bank; account no. 1455938635.
 
For further info call Norman on 082 229 6779 or the office 044 873 3239.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
10:25 (GMT+2), Tue, 22 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...
The Accountant
The Accountant
As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
After breaking his neck in a rugby game, a local rugby player has astounded the medical profession by walking again. He, his friends and family believe that the power of prayer healed him. Do you believe that prayer has the power to heal?
Definitely
George Herald 70%
No
George Herald 28%
I'm not sure
George Herald 2%
Men
Women
Search
chriscape1
I'm a 60 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 55 and 62.
Speelmaatjie
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 44.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up