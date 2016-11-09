Outdoor movie tonight

The Garden Route Botanical Garden.

GEORGE NEWS - An outdoor movie night is taking place at the the Garden Route Botanical Garden this evening.

The organisers invite the public to join them under the stars: "Bring your picnic blankets and lawn chairs. The film to be screened, Mamma Mia, is bags of fun!"

The movie starts at 19:15. Tickets are R50 per person and R20 for children under 12. Tickets will be available at the gates.

Stalls will sell boerewors rolls, popcorn, and cool drinks. Getafix Garden Café will provide a coffee stall.

Moviegoers are also welcome to bring their own picnics.

For more information, contact 044 874 1558 or email info@botanicalgarden.org.za

