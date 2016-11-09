Much-loved musical

In Seven Brides for Seven Brothers the resourceful Milly finds wives for her husband's six brothers, who share their home.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - One of the best-loved musicals of all time will be screened at the Monroe Theatre next Thursday, 24 November, at 18:30.

The delightful Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, sees Adam, the eldest of seven brothers, going to town to get a wife.

He convinces Milly to marry him that same day. They return to his backwoods home.

Only then does she discover he has six brothers - all living in his cabin. Milly sets out to reform the uncouth siblings, who are anxious to get wives of their own. Then, after reading about the Roman capture of the Sabine women, Adam develops an inspired solution to his brothers' loneliness.

Since it is the silly season, guests are welcome to dress up in their cowboy and cowgirl kits and don their stetson hats for the occasion, just for the fun of it!

Enquiries can be made to Joan (082 415 9588)

