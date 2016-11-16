'Beauty and the Beast': Most watched trailer in 24 hours

Dan Stevens as the Beast and Emma Watson as Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

This then set a new record because the 127.6 million views were in the first 24 hours.

The previous two records had been set by Fifty Shades Darker with 114 million views and Star Wars: The Force Awakens with 112 million views.



Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the Beauty and Beast, respectively.



Fans can live happily ever after by waiting for the film which hits cinemas on 17 March 2017.

WATCH: Beauty and the Beast official trailer below.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Once upon a time, 127.6 million people viewed Disney’s trailer for Beauty and the Beast.