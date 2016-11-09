George Music Society's Concert series ends on high note

The Wits Trio - violinist, Zanta Hofmeyr; pianist, Malcolm Nay; and cellist, Maciej Lacny - ended the George Music Society's concert series for 2016 with an impressive performance.

This trio consists of violinist, Zanta Hofmeyr; pianist, Malcolm Nay; and cellist, Maciej Lacny and they chose to present a programme of just three big works.

The essence of good chamber music is for the musicians to play as a whole with no dominant instrument although each instrument is given a chance to emerge with the tune or phrase when called for. The Wits Trio did just that and showed us exactly why they are among the country's first class performers.

The programme opened with Beethoven's Trio Op.11. This is an early work written in 1797 and was originally scored for clarinet, piano and cello and later revised by the composer.

The third movement of this work is a set of nine variations based on a popular tune from a comic opera. The second variation was a 'conversation' between the strings which was delightful.

The Brahms Trio in C minor that followed was one of his later works written in 1886 while on holiday in Switzerland. It opens with the rich and sonorous sounds that typify this composer. The third movement, andante graziozo was just that, a gurgling stream tripping over rocks and stones and occasionally settling into a pond before going on its way again.

The changes of time signatures were used to characterize this idea. The last movement was one of changing thoughts and moods finally ending in the major key, like a full stop.

The second half of the concert was devoted to the Argentinian composer Piazzola. He studied under that formidable teacher, Nadia Boulanger who suggested that he stick to writing Tangos. His Four Seasons was written as individual pieces between the years 1965 to 1970 and has been arranged for a variety of combinations including a full orchestra.

The music is a combination of jazz and Italian Baroque set as a tango. At times the rhythms were prickly and he employed atmospherics produced on the overtones of the cello very effectively. The moods of the movements range from melancholy to excitement with central sections that are emotional, erotic and nostalgic.

At times the seductive tunes flowed seamlessly from cello to violin before being caught up in the frenetic whirl of the tango again. I detected shades of Pachabel's Canon at the end of Winter which brought the work to a close in a puddle of melted snow.

Without doubt this was a great concert by three truly professional musicians and it brought an end to the music society offerings for the year. The committee must be thanked for their tireless work that has gone into bringing a great variety of musicians to George that we have been privileged to hear.

Article by Sue Rijsdijk

